Lizzo returns to form with hilarious new video on getting that summer body

Thinking of getting a head start on that summer body? Lizzo has you covered with three hysterical exercises to help you get in shape – sort of!

Lizzo's shares three exercises that will help you get "that summer bod." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

Lizzo's got some thoughts about how to get your body ready for summer and she shared them in a satirical video posted to Instagram on Tuesday/

First thing you need to get yourself feeling Good as Hello? "Block your ex," says the pop star, who proceeds to toss her phone over her shoulder and into a pool!

Next, you've got to "Remember to hydrate excessively," she reminds viewers, while using a bottle of wine like a dumbbell.

Lizzo's "workout" ends with one of her trademark thouhgts: "you can never be too extra!"