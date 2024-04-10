Lizzo returns to form with hilarious new video on getting that summer body
Los Angeles, California - Thinking of getting a head start on that summer body? Lizzo has you covered with three hysterical exercises to help you get in shape – sort of!
Lizzo's got some thoughts about how to get your body ready for summer and she shared them in a satirical video posted to Instagram on Tuesday/
First thing you need to get yourself feeling Good as Hello? "Block your ex," says the pop star, who proceeds to toss her phone over her shoulder and into a pool!
Next, you've got to "Remember to hydrate excessively," she reminds viewers, while using a bottle of wine like a dumbbell.
Lizzo's "workout" ends with one of her trademark thouhgts: "you can never be too extra!"
Lizzo's back to her silly self
Instagram users are all about trying this intense program.
"YES!!!!! Let them know!!! Every single body is a summer body!!" one wrote.
Many commenters dubbed the clip "hysterical" and expressed their love and support for the artist.
It marks a welcome return to form for Lizzo, which comes just two weeks after she made headlines by declared that she wanted to "quit," – although that was meant in response to the wave of negativity coming her way on social media.
It's been a tough few months for the artist, who is fighting off serious allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination in a lawsuit.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo