Lizzo rocks the Met Gala 2023 with a surprise performance after Jared Leto scare!

New York, New York - Lizzo wowed on both the red carpet and the stage at the 2023 Met Gala as she put on a typically vibrant performance!

Lizzo got a big hug from a costumed Jared Leto right before treating the 2023 Met Gala to a special show! © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last year, Lizzo treated fans and the press to an impromptu show with a golden flute on the red carpet.

At Monday's big event, the Grammy-winning artist surprised attendees with a concert in front of the Temple of Dendur at the Museum of Modern Art.

Per Vogue Magazine, she opened with an interlude from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and also included a duet of Flight of the Bumblebee with famous Irish flute player Sir James Galway.

Lizzo rocked the pearl-covered, cat-inspired, crowd full of Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks to songs old and new. Her set included performances of Truth Hurts, Cuz I Love You, Good as Hell, and About Damn Time.