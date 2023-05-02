Lizzo rocks the Met Gala 2023 with a surprise performance after Jared Leto scare!
New York, New York - Lizzo wowed on both the red carpet and the stage at the 2023 Met Gala as she put on a typically vibrant performance!
Last year, Lizzo treated fans and the press to an impromptu show with a golden flute on the red carpet.
At Monday's big event, the Grammy-winning artist surprised attendees with a concert in front of the Temple of Dendur at the Museum of Modern Art.
Per Vogue Magazine, she opened with an interlude from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and also included a duet of Flight of the Bumblebee with famous Irish flute player Sir James Galway.
Lizzo rocked the pearl-covered, cat-inspired, crowd full of Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks to songs old and new. Her set included performances of Truth Hurts, Cuz I Love You, Good as Hell, and About Damn Time.
Lizzo gets a fright from Jared Leto
During her special performance, Lizzo stuck to the fashion brief of the evening. She wore a mirror-covered Fendi coat with over-the-knee boots from Piferi, as you can see in a TikTok clip of the gig posted by Vogue. The only piece that wasn't quite Karl Lagerfeld-inspired was her silver Yitty bodysuit.
Earlier, she graced the red carpet with a relatively demure Chanel-inspired look with a pearl skeleton corset top.
She also got scared by Jared Leto dressed in a full-body catsuit!
