Lizzo makes heartbreaking depression confession: "I didn't want to live anymore"
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo opened up this week about just how bad her mental health got amid the fallout of her infamous backup dancer lawsuit.
The Truth Hurts singer is finally telling her truth.
At her LIZZO: In Real Life concert in LA on Wednesday, Lizzo talked about her deep depression struggles in 2023 following allegations of sexual and racial harassment as well as a toxic workplace by a group of her former backup dancers, along with a separate case by stylist Asha Daniels.
The singer has denied all allegations, but she clearly had a hard time dealing with the public backlash and the long-term legal battles related to the accusations.
Videos from the live show shared to social media see the About Damn Time artist explaining the process behind her upcoming album, Love in Real Life.
"I named it that because about a year and a half ago – it's so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression," she said.
"I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn't want to be seen. Eventually, I got over that fear."
Lizzo explains the inspiration behind brand new album, Love in Real Life
According to the star, she turned a corner after going to a concert.
"As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened," she recounted.
"Somebody, who I didn't know, looked at me and said, 'Lizzo, I love you.' And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so damn good," she continued.
"And after that experience, I was like, 'Damn, you can't get this s**t on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.
"And I don't share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We're beyond that, b***h. Look at me!"
If you or someone you know need help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP