Lizzo makes heartbreaking depression confession: "I didn't want to live anymore"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo opened up this week about just how bad her mental health got amid the fallout of her infamous backup dancer lawsuit .

Lizzo opened up this week about just how bad her mental health got amid the fallout of her infamous backup dancer lawsuit. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The Truth Hurts singer is finally telling her truth.

At her LIZZO: In Real Life concert in LA on Wednesday, Lizzo talked about her deep depression struggles in 2023 following allegations of sexual and racial harassment as well as a toxic workplace by a group of her former backup dancers, along with a separate case by stylist Asha Daniels.

The singer has denied all allegations, but she clearly had a hard time dealing with the public backlash and the long-term legal battles related to the accusations.

Videos from the live show shared to social media see the About Damn Time artist explaining the process behind her upcoming album, Love in Real Life.

"I named it that because about a year and a half ago – it's so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression," she said.

"I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn't want to be seen. Eventually, I got over that fear."