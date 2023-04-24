Lizzo seals the deal with a kiss as she makes a fan's tattoo wish come true!

Singer and CEO Lizzo thrilled a fan at her show in Lexington by helping her design her next tattoo: a kiss from Lizzo drawn in lipstick!

By Jamie Grasse

Lexington, Kentucky - Lizzo fulfilled a fan's wish by helping design her tattoo: a kiss from the star's very own lips!

In Kentucky Lizzo gives a fan a kiss that'll last a lifetime! Hope Daniels showed up to the concert with a sign that said, "Lizzo draw my next tattoo." Lizzo delivered. © Collage: screenshots Instagram/hxpedaniels & Instagram/Lizzo Lizzo doesn't miss a beat or a chance to spread the love. At her Saturday show in Lexington, Kentucky, she continued to use her platform to support her fans, as she did in Tennessee. The artist treated the crowd to an emotional performance of Special, and shared a clip to Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for letting me sing my heart to you Lexington. I needed that." Thousands rushed to the post to show their appreciation for Lizzo's raw emotion. Rihanna Rihanna's baby: Everything we know about RiRi's second bundle of joy! And that's not the only heartfelt thing the About Damn Time singer did in the bluegrass state!

Lizzo kisses a fan's sign that says "draw my next tattoo"

Lizzo treated her audience to a heartfelt performance of the song Special and kissed a fan's sign in Kentucky. © Collage: screenshots/ Instagram/ Lizzo During the Kentucky show, one fan was spotted holding a sign with a very particular request: "Lizzo draw my next tattoo." The star of the show was never going to ignore that, as the clip posted to her Instagram shows. Hope Daniels, the lucky fan, got to interact with her favorite artist, who asked her where she'd get the tattoo on her "person." She cheekily responded: "I feel like the only way to put a Lizzo tattoo on your body, is on your a**." Celebrities Oprah built a wall around her estate and her neighbors aren't happy about it That's exactly what Lizzo was hoping to hear, judging by her excited reaction. "I'm gonna put my lips on some paper, so you can have my lips on your a**," she replied. "Anytime anyone talks sh*t, you can tell them Lizzo says, 'You can kiss my mother f***ing a**, b****." Lizzo then put on bright red lipstick and smooched the sign, sealing the deal! An overwhelmed Hope was among the thousands who commented below the clip, saying she's getting Lizzo's kiss tattooed on Wednesday.

