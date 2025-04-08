Lizzo shades Britney Spears for supposedly copying Janet Jackson, and fans are fuming

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has gotten Britney Spears fans up in arms after throwing some seeming shade in Brit's direction during a recent podcast appearance.

Lizzo (c.) has gotten Britney Spears (r.) fans up in arms after throwing some seeming shade in Brit's direction in an attempt to defend Janet Jackson (l.) © Collage: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Get

On April 1, the Juice singer appeared on the Sibling Rivalry podcast and attempted to defend a controversial X post of hers from 2021.

In it, she called Janet Jackson the "Queen of Pop," which is usually the title given to Madonna.

Lizzo said that "people came for me on the internet" for the post and had her "fighting for my life" – but her new explanation only made things worse...

"Here is why I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it," the Good as Hell artist said.

"Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet," she added.