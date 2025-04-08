Lizzo shades Britney Spears for supposedly copying Janet Jackson, and fans are fuming
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has gotten Britney Spears fans up in arms after throwing some seeming shade in Brit's direction during a recent podcast appearance.
On April 1, the Juice singer appeared on the Sibling Rivalry podcast and attempted to defend a controversial X post of hers from 2021.
In it, she called Janet Jackson the "Queen of Pop," which is usually the title given to Madonna.
Lizzo said that "people came for me on the internet" for the post and had her "fighting for my life" – but her new explanation only made things worse...
"Here is why I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it," the Good as Hell artist said.
"Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet," she added.
"Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television," Lizzo continued.
"And I'm just putting it out there. It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first, and she is Janet. She invented this s**t... Madonna is the pop icon."
Cover photo: Collage: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Get