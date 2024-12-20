Lizzo opens up about "very dark" struggles in first sit-down interview on harassment lawsuits
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo admitted she was in a "very dark" place after three former dancers filed a bombshell lawsuit against her last year, but claimed that music saved her life in the end.
The About Damn Time artist and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
At the time, Lizzo described the allegations as "gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," saying the claims are "as unbelievable as they sound."
In her first interview on the matter, Lizzo said on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast: "The last year and a half, I needed time to process and grow as a person."
"I was literally living in my dream and then the tour ended, and three dancers just completely blindsided me with a lawsuit."
The Grammy-winning star said it was the sexual harassment allegations against her which "upsets me the most," but called the claims "silly" and "ridiculous."
"Let’s be clear, I did nothing wrong," she told Palmer.
The 36-year-old said she was in the recording studio "immediately" after the lawsuit was filed, writing "so many songs that the world will never hear because I was angry."
“Music saved my life, straight up, because that period of my life… that period of my life was very dark because of the feeling of betrayal," an emotional Lizzo insisted.
"I hired you, I believed in you, and to feel betrayed on that level was deeply earth-shattering."
Lizzo "continuing to fight" to have cases dismissed
In September 2023, similar allegations were made against Lizzo by stylist Asha Daniels, who alleged she was subject to racial and sexual harassment and a hostile work environment while on tour with Lizzo.
Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the allegations against Lizzo as an individual, but her company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc remains a defendant in the ongoing case.
"We're continuing to fight the other claims until they're all dismissed, and not dropped, dismissed," the musician told Palmer.
She remains a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez.
