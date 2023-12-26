Lizzo spends Christmas in mourning amid heartbreaking news about her dog Pooka

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is "not ok" after suffering a terrible blow on Christmas Eve, when her beloved dog Pooka passed away.

Lizzo was left heartbroken by the death of her beloved dog Pooka, who passed away at the age of 18. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

The About Damn Time artist was left completely heartbroken by the loss of her adorable white poodle, who lived to the ripe old age of 18 before passing on December 24.

Lizzo flooded her social media channels with tributes to her four-legged friend, sharing photos and videos of their time together.

"We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson," she wrote alongside a group pic that also featured her sister, Vanessa, and her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

It's been a rough year for the singer, who found herself embroiled in a bombshell sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit launched by three former backup dancers, as well as a separate case brought by ex-employee Asha Daniels.

The swirling controversies led to much-reduced online presence for Lizzo, and her positive image has taken a heavy hit.

Still, friends and fans alike rushed to comfort the bereaved 35-year-old after Pooka's death, with fellow musician SZA leading the charge.

"Wait nooo !! I''m so honored have met you," she commented under one of Lizzo's tribute posts on Instagram.