Lizzo's camp slams harassment lawsuit in new update: "Meritless and salacious"

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo's lawyers hit back at former employee Asha Daniels' harassment lawsuit, as they called the claims "meritless."

Lizzo's lawyers have dubbed the designer's lawsuit against the artist "meritless and salacious." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

After touring with Lizzo and working in wardrobe, Asha Daniels sued the Truth Hurts artist for racist and sexual harassment and bullying in September. The fashion designer claimed she dealt with a "culture of racism and bullying," as per Billboard magazine.

In a filing this week, Lizzo's lawyers asked a Los Angeles judge to toss the lawsuit, arguing the allegations are "meritless" and "defective" because they have no connection to California, where the suit was filed.

Daniels lives in New York and worked with Lizzo in Europe, per the Friday filing. Lizzo's attorneys called the suit "specious" and accused her of abandoning her job with Lizzo after three weeks and getting fired for that behavior.

In her original filing, Daniels claims she got fired after complaining about the work environment on tour.

Lizzo's lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss the suit immediately, saying Asha's claim was filed under laws designed to protect people working in California or residents of the state.