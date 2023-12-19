Lizzo's camp slams harassment lawsuit in new update: "Meritless and salacious"
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo's lawyers hit back at former employee Asha Daniels' harassment lawsuit, as they called the claims "meritless."
After touring with Lizzo and working in wardrobe, Asha Daniels sued the Truth Hurts artist for racist and sexual harassment and bullying in September. The fashion designer claimed she dealt with a "culture of racism and bullying," as per Billboard magazine.
In a filing this week, Lizzo's lawyers asked a Los Angeles judge to toss the lawsuit, arguing the allegations are "meritless" and "defective" because they have no connection to California, where the suit was filed.
Daniels lives in New York and worked with Lizzo in Europe, per the Friday filing. Lizzo's attorneys called the suit "specious" and accused her of abandoning her job with Lizzo after three weeks and getting fired for that behavior.
In her original filing, Daniels claims she got fired after complaining about the work environment on tour.
Lizzo's lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss the suit immediately, saying Asha's claim was filed under laws designed to protect people working in California or residents of the state.
Why is Lizzo being sued?
Asha Daniel's lawyers have now accused Lizzo's defense team of trying to pull a "Hail Mary" and seeking to shift blame to victims.
"Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum," the statement from Daniel's legal says.
This is the second of two shocking lawsuits against Lizzo, the other from three former dancers complaining of harassment and shaming. Lizzo has built her brand on positivity.
