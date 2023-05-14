Lizzo takes to TikTok to talk the evolution of "thick"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Bop sensation Lizzo took to TikTok to talk about the evolution of the "thick" bodies and to advocate for positive change.

In a recent TikTok, Lizzo got candid about body image, noting that some younger social media users don't know that Jennifer Lopez was considered "thick" back in the early aughts and René Zellweger was seen as "fat."

"FUN FACT: EVERYBODY IS A BODY," Lizzo wrote under the clip.

In the video, she discusses how beauty standards and discourse around "thick" bodies have changed over the last two decades, dropping some real wisdom for fans.

"It doesn't take much to re-shift a narrative and to change a paradigm," Lizzo reminds viewers.

As a pioneer of the body-positive movement, she says watching it evolve has been "humbling" and an "honor." "

"Watching the definition of thick go from JLo, to Beyoncé, to Takara, to Precious Lee has been a dream to watch," she adds.

In true Lizzo fashion, she also took the opportunity to remind viewers of their inherent worth.