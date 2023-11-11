Lizzo's accusers hit back at legal strategy to get abuse lawsuit dismissed

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo's legal battle has become a constitutional squabble about celebrities and free speech, as her accusers hit back at her attempts to get an abuse lawsuit quashed.

Lizzo's legal battle is getting gritty as the dancers' who filed the suit against her hit back. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Lizzo's been keeping a low profile, but the legal battle is getting spicy.

Friday, three former backup filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court rejecting Lizzo's legal argument that their lawsuit is attempting to suppress her free speech, as multiple news outlets reported.



Lawyers for Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez wrote that Lizzo’s claim seeks to "forever" protect celebrities from civil liability through a state statute designed to protect people from so-called "SLAPP" suits, or litigation that aims to curtail speech.

"Defendant Lizzo asks this court to rule in exactly that fashion," the filing says. "Fortunately for all victims of celebrity malfeasance, the law says otherwise."

This latest filing from the dancers' legal team insists Lizzo's motion should be rejected.