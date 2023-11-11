Lizzo's accusers hit back at legal strategy to get abuse lawsuit dismissed
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo's legal battle has become a constitutional squabble about celebrities and free speech, as her accusers hit back at her attempts to get an abuse lawsuit quashed.
Lizzo's been keeping a low profile, but the legal battle is getting spicy.
Friday, three former backup filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court rejecting Lizzo's legal argument that their lawsuit is attempting to suppress her free speech, as multiple news outlets reported.
Lawyers for Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez wrote that Lizzo’s claim seeks to "forever" protect celebrities from civil liability through a state statute designed to protect people from so-called "SLAPP" suits, or litigation that aims to curtail speech.
"Defendant Lizzo asks this court to rule in exactly that fashion," the filing says. "Fortunately for all victims of celebrity malfeasance, the law says otherwise."
This latest filing from the dancers' legal team insists Lizzo's motion should be rejected.
Lizzo's Lawyers want the court to toss the case against her
Previously, Lizzo's lawyers tried to get multiple parts of the dancers' suit thrown out on anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, grounds. This is a designation for meritless suits filed to stifle free speech.
Lizzo's team asked the court to strike multiple allegations, including the claim that Lizzo pressured Davis to touch a performer at the Bananabar strip club.
Last month, 18 sworn statements from current members of Lizzo's touring staff dubbed the accusations unfounded and testified to Lizzo's nature as a boss.
A hearing to adjudicate the dispute is set for November 22.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP