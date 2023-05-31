Lizzo's latest TikTok introduces the summer routine we all need!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has been inviting TikTokers to: "Get up, get out, and get some sun" with her in a trend fans can all get onboard with!

Did Lizzo just suggest the summer routine we need in 2023? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzobeeating

The pop star has us wondering if she's once again given us the summer inspiration we need.

In her latest TikTok series, the Truth Hurts singer has been inviting TikTokers to, "Get up, get out, and get some sun" with her in the mornings.

Lizzo has posted four parts of this routine so far. What started as a simple way to improve a bad mood has already evolved and shown its worth, with hundreds of thousands of fans signalling their intention to jump on the bandwagon.

Incidentally, Lizzo changed the name of the routine from after a "dear commenter" noted that they were in a wheelchair and would have to "roll instead of walk." The Queen of Body Positivity wants her advice and routine to be inclusive and adaptable for everybody.



TikTokers immediately applauded the clip, which boasts over 218,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many said this was the motivation they required.

