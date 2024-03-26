Madonna announces free show to end Celebration world tour!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Madonna will perform a free mega-concert in May on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to close out her Celebration tour , the singer and organizers announced Monday.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Madonna will perform a free mega-concert in May on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to close out her Celebration tour, the singer and organizers announced Monday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@madonna

Calling it her "biggest show yet," a statement on the pop icon's website said the concert is meant as a "thank you to her fans for celebrating more than four decades of her music."



The 65-year-old, whose greatest hits include classics Like A Virgin and Material Girl, last performed in Brazil in 2012.

The May 4 mega-show will be her only concert in South America under her Celebration tour, which has taken her to more than a dozen countries and is meant to honor her 40-year career.

Organizers said that the show will have similarities with the New Year's Eve Reveillon parties held on the beaches of Rio.