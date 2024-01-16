Madonna forgets where she is, goes off on Lady Gaga in bizarre onstage rant

Toronto, Canada - During a performance in Toronto, Madonna made an embarrassing mistake and had to apologize to her fans from the stage!

From London to Cologne to Barcelona – with so many tour dates, it's easy to get confused!

That's what happened to Madonna (65) a few days ago when she took to the stage of the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as part of her Celebration tour.

There, the Queen of Pop was briefly so confused that she introduced her show with the words, "Are you ready, Boston?"

Understandably, this mistake caused a lot of irritation among her Canadian fans.

However, Madonna quickly realized the embarrassing faux pas and not only corrected herself but even went on to apologize to her followers as a short clip posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) shows.

"Are you mad at me 'cause I said 'Hello Boston'? I'm sorry," the Holiday singer said before asking, "What kind of f**ked up sh*t is that?"

