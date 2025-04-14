Mario Vargas Llosa: Legendary Nobel Prize-winning author passes away
Lima, Peru - Peruvian writer and Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa died on Sunday at the age of 89, his family announced, ending the era of Latin America's literary golden generation.
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family," his eldest son Alvaro wrote in a message on X also signed by his siblings Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa.
Born into a middle-class Peruvian family, Vargas Llosa was one of the greats of the Latin American literary "boom" of the 1960s and 1970s, along with Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Argentina's Julio Cortazar. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010.
Rumors of the writer's deteriorating health had spread in recent months, during which he had been living out of the public eye.
In October, his son Alvaro said he was "on the verge of turning 90, an age when you have to reduce the intensity of your activities a little."
The writer's "passing will sadden his relatives, his friends and his readers around the world," the family statement read.
"But we hope that they will find comfort, as we do, in the fact that he enjoyed a long, adventurous and fruitful life, and leaves behind him a body of work that will outlive him."
Peru declared a day of mourning for the author on Monday, with flags flying at half-mast on government premises.
World pays tribute to "genius" Mario Vargas Llosa
The family said that "no public ceremony will take place," in accordance with instructions left by Vargas Llosa himself.
"Our mother, our children and ourselves trust that we will have the space and privacy to bid him farewell in the company of family members and close friends," the siblings added.
Vargas Llosa's body will be cremated, in accordance with his wishes, they said.
The writer's "intellectual genius and enormous body of work will remain an enduring legacy for future generations," Peru's President Dina Boluarte posted on X. "We express our sincerest condolences to the family, to his friends and to the whole world. Rest in peace, illustrious Peruvian for the ages."
US Deputy State Secretary State Christopher Landau said that "to label him as just Peruvian would be a disservice because his themes and interests were timeless and universal."
"He will live on in my bookshelves and many others in Latin America and around the world," Landau wrote on X.
Vargas Llosa was hailed for his close description of social reality in works like La ciudad y los perros (The City and the Dogs, 1963) and Conversacion en la catedral (Conversation in the Cathedral, 1969). His works were translated into some 30 languages.
