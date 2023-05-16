Martha Stewart takes record from Elon Musk's mother with SI swimsuit edition cover!

La Romana, Dominican Republic - At 81 years old, Martha Stewart has made history as the oldest cover model for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition!

Martha Stewart becomes the oldest Sports illustrated swimsuit edition cover model. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Stewart is one of four cover models for this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which came out Monday. The other models are Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.

This year's edition aims to celebrate powerful women who "live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally."

Martha Stewart took to Instagram to open up about the opportunity.

"My motto has always been: 'When you’re through changing, you’re through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?" she wrote.