Martha Stewart takes record from Elon Musk's mother with SI swimsuit edition cover!
La Romana, Dominican Republic - At 81 years old, Martha Stewart has made history as the oldest cover model for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition!
Stewart is one of four cover models for this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which came out Monday. The other models are Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.
This year's edition aims to celebrate powerful women who "live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally."
Martha Stewart took to Instagram to open up about the opportunity.
"My motto has always been: 'When you’re through changing, you’re through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?" she wrote.
Martha Stewart makes history
This cover shoot makes Stewart the oldest woman to ever pose for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. Previously that record was held by Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, who posed in 2022 when she was 74.
The cook and lifestyle guru was photographed in the Dominican Republic by Ruven Afanador and admitted that the opportunity was "a rather large challenge," in an interview with the New York Times.
"I thought, 'If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it,'" she said.
On Instagram the star hit this idea home, writing "I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless – those are all very good things, indeed."
When asked what her buddy and collaborator Snoop Dogg would think of her cover, she told the Guardian: "Snoop is going to just think that it is fantastic."
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP