Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict in assault trial
New York, New York - In a mixed verdict, Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault and harassment by a New York jury in a trial stemming from his arrest in March.
The 34-year-old actor was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment after an incident with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
The Manhattan jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment but acquitted him on another assault charge and a charge of aggravated harassment, per NBC News.
Jurors deliberated for five hours before reaching their verdict.
"The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, per ABC News.
In her testimony, Jabbari alleged that Majors fractured her finger and was left with a bloody ear after the altercation, which took place in an SUV.
Jonathan Majors convicted on assault and harassment
Jabarri told the jury that she had seen a flirty message from another woman on Majors' phone, and when she attempted to grab the phone, he broke her finger before striking her in the head. She also testified that she had been "scared" of him throughout their two-year relationship.
Majors' attorneys attempted to paint her as a liar and argued that it was Jabarri who had assaulted him rather than the other way around.
The Creed actor will be sentenced on February 6, 2024, facing a maximum sentence of one year in jail.
UPDATE, 4:48 PM EST: Marvel Studios parts ways with Jonathan Majors
Following the announcement of the verdict, Marvel has cut ties with Majors, as confirmed to Variety by sources close to the studio.
Majors recently took on the role of Kang the Conqueror, an expanding role that was planned to evolve into the next big bad of the franchise's Multiverse Saga.
The actor would have led the two-part finale of the franchise's next phase in 2026's Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which had been slated to start shooting next year.
Cover photo: REUTERS