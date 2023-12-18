Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict in assault trial

New York, New York - In a mixed verdict, Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault and harassment by a New York jury in a trial stemming from his arrest in March.

The 34-year-old actor was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment after an incident with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The Manhattan jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment but acquitted him on another assault charge and a charge of aggravated harassment, per NBC News.

Jurors deliberated for five hours before reaching their verdict.

"The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, per ABC News.

In her testimony, Jabbari alleged that Majors fractured her finger and was left with a bloody ear after the altercation, which took place in an SUV.