Matthew Perry: Friends co-creators reveal conversations before star's death

Los Angeles, California - Matthew Perry finally seemed to be in a good place just weeks ago, according to the creators of Friends – which, for them, just adds to the tragedy of the star 's death.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Matthew Perry seemed in a "really good place" before his sudden death on October 28. © Collage: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Marta Kauffman and David Crane gave an emotional interview on Today, in which they discussed the impact Perry had on the world and the last conversation they had with the actor. Host Hoda Kotb led the candid conversation about Perry's struggle with addiction and the ways in which he seemed to be doing better than ever at the time of his death.



Kauffman revealed she'd talked with Perry just two weeks before his death Saturday.

"It was great," she told Kotb. "He was happy and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place. Which is why this seems so unfair."

Kauffman said she was in "utter shock" when she first heard the devastating news.

"My first impulse was to text him, honestly," she said. "And then deep sadness, so much sadness. It's hard to grasp. You know, one minute he's here and happy, and then poof."

The Friends co-creator added that Perry was "really doing good in the world," while adding that she was "very, very aware" of his struggles with addiction.