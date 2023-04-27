Did Megan Fox snub Machine Gun Kelly's 33rd birthday bash?
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox seems to have missed on Machine Gun Kelly's wild birthday bash – does this mean the two are still on the rocks?
Over the weekend, the rapper-rocker commemorated his 33rd trip-around-the-sun in true MGK style.
Per his Instagram post, the Bird Box star threw a crazy party complete with flamethrowers, a marijuana plant, cakes adorned with cat photos and even a visit from the police.
MGK kicked off the photo dump with a pic of himself donning underwear, a birthday hat, and a sash that read, "I AM 32+."
Elsewhere in the footage from the bash, the Bloody Valentine artist is seen using a flamethrower as well as holding a marijuana plant in front of a neon sign quoting his infamous "I am weed" statement.
The photo dump also showed the a police helicopter hovering overhead, presumably on its way to shut the party down.
Yet noticeably missing from the clearly epic celebration was the birthday boy's betrothed which begs the question – is this super couple in trouble?
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still on the rocks?
Before MGK's rambunctious bash, he and Megan were spotted in Hawaii visiting the Bad Things artist's daughter, Casie.
The pair's relationship has been under intense scrutiny as it was reported that they split earlier this year.
Though the Transformers star denied there was any cheating involved, it's still unclear where the couple stands, or even if a wedding is still in the works.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/machinegunkelly & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP