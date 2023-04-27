Did Megan Fox snub Machine Gun Kelly's 33rd birthday bash?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox seems to have missed on Machine Gun Kelly's wild birthday bash – does this mean the two are still on the rocks?

Megan Fox seemingly skipped out on Machine Gun Kelly's wild birthday bash. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/machinegunkelly & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the rapper-rocker commemorated his 33rd trip-around-the-sun in true MGK style.

Per his Instagram post, the Bird Box star threw a crazy party complete with flamethrowers, a marijuana plant, cakes adorned with cat photos and even a visit from the police.

MGK kicked off the photo dump with a pic of himself donning underwear, a birthday hat, and a sash that read, "I AM 32+."

Elsewhere in the footage from the bash, the Bloody Valentine artist is seen using a flamethrower as well as holding a marijuana plant in front of a neon sign quoting his infamous "I am weed" statement.

The photo dump also showed the a police helicopter hovering overhead, presumably on its way to shut the party down.

Yet noticeably missing from the clearly epic celebration was the birthday boy's betrothed which begs the question – is this super couple in trouble?

