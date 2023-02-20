Megan Fox breaks her silence on Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has issued her first statement amid ongoing rumors that her relationship with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly is on the rocks due to a possible cheating scandal.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been engaged since January 2022. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/machinegunkelly

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," the 36-year-old clarified on Instagram, without mentioning her 32-year-old fiancé by name.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," she added.

The statement is the only post on Fox's Instagram after she deleted all photos and videos from her profile over Super Bowl weekend.

Fox fueled speculation that her romance with MGK might be on a hiatus after posting a snap of herself with the words: "You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath." The quote is from Beyonce's song Lemonade, which references her husband Jay-Z's affair.

The New Girl star also sparked rumors of a potential break-up after appearing at the Grammy Awards without her engagement ring.