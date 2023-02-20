Megan Fox breaks her silence on Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has issued her first statement amid ongoing rumors that her relationship with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly is on the rocks due to a possible cheating scandal.
"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," the 36-year-old clarified on Instagram, without mentioning her 32-year-old fiancé by name.
"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," she added.
The statement is the only post on Fox's Instagram after she deleted all photos and videos from her profile over Super Bowl weekend.
Fox fueled speculation that her romance with MGK might be on a hiatus after posting a snap of herself with the words: "You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath." The quote is from Beyonce's song Lemonade, which references her husband Jay-Z's affair.
The New Girl star also sparked rumors of a potential break-up after appearing at the Grammy Awards without her engagement ring.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly spotted at marriage counseling
Shortly before Valentine's Day, insiders revealed that Fox and MGK had not called off their wedding, but admitted the two were not on speaking terms at the time.
The pair was spotted leaving what appeared to be a marriage counselor's office on February 13 in snaps released by the Daily Mail. The appointment reportedly lasted around 2.5 hours, with both driving off in separate vehicles afterwards.
The next day, the couple was spotted in one car spending V-Day together, indicating that a reconciliation may not be ruled out yet.
MGK proposed to Fox on the front steps of their home in January 2022. The two have been together since 2020.
Amid ongoing fan speculation, Fox seems to be trying her best to dispel rumors that her hubby-to-be may have cheated on her.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/machinegunkelly