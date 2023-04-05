Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly skip town for Hawaii amid relationship woes

Hawaii - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted enjoying a mini-vacay amid rumors that their relationship is over .

Machine Gun Kelly (l) and Megan Fox sparked reunion rumors after being seen on a Hawaii vacay. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the self-proclaimed "twin flames" were seen having a low-key vacation in Hawaii, sparking some hope that the two may have not given up on their romance just yet.

Per snaps obtained by TMZ, MGK and Megan were spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel grabbing some dinner before leaving and waving to fans.

The 36-year-old Transformers star and the 32-year-old rocker were reportedly visiting the Aloha State with MGK's 13-year-old daughter Casie.

But does this supposed healing holiday mean that all is well and forgiven between the allegedly estranged couple? Here's some more tea on what went down in Hawaii!