Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly skip town for Hawaii amid relationship woes
Hawaii - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted enjoying a mini-vacay amid rumors that their relationship is over.
On Monday, the self-proclaimed "twin flames" were seen having a low-key vacation in Hawaii, sparking some hope that the two may have not given up on their romance just yet.
Per snaps obtained by TMZ, MGK and Megan were spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel grabbing some dinner before leaving and waving to fans.
The 36-year-old Transformers star and the 32-year-old rocker were reportedly visiting the Aloha State with MGK's 13-year-old daughter Casie.
But does this supposed healing holiday mean that all is well and forgiven between the allegedly estranged couple? Here's some more tea on what went down in Hawaii!
Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox back together?
According to insiders, the Jennifer's Body star and the Bird Box actor appeared to be "enjoying each other's company."
Yet the source also noted that there was "no kissing or touching going on" between the normally PDA-heavy couple.
So it seems that the pair is slowly working on their problems and perhaps a wedding could still be in the works after their epic engagement in January 2022.
Prior to MGK and Megan's tropical getaway, the two were seen leaving a marriage counselor's office, hinting that they are at least seeking help amid their woes.
Time will certainly if MGK and Megan are back together and if a wedding is still underway.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP