Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend Valentine's Day together amid split rumors

Did Megan Fox play the role of Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Valentine despite gossip that they are no longer an item?

Back on? Megan Fox (l) and Machine Gun Kelly could be on the mend after being spotted together on multiple occasions.. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The jury is still out on this, but it does look like that the eccentric entertainers are trying to work out their issues.

First, on Monday, the Daily Mail provided snaps of Megan and MGK leaving what seems to be a marriage counselor's office.

Per the snaps, the 36-year-old Transformers star looked visibly upset while the Wild Boy rapper somberly follows behind before the two reportedly left in separate cars.

On Tuesday, AKA love day, the pair were spotted together again, but this time, it was in a vehicle.

Though the latest pics don't exactly scream reconciliation, it is quite telling that Megan and MGK did spend V-day together amid the drama surrounding their relationship.

Over Super Bow LVII weekend, the two sparked breakup rumors after the New Girl star wiped her Instagram clean of MGK pics, made cryptic posts, and then proceeded to follow three famous fellas, including the 32-year-old rapper's nemesis: Eminem.

There was also talk that the Bird Box actor allegedly cheated on Megan with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.