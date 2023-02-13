Megan Fox is reportedly "not speaking" to Machine Gun Kelly amid split rumors!

Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled regarding the status of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's rocky relationship!

Megan Fox (r) has reportedly ditched her engagement ring amid rumors that she and Machine Gun Kelly are dunzo! © Collage: PRESLEY ANN & VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amid the rumors swirling that Megan and MGK are over, it has also been reported that the Transformers star is currently ringless after the two had a huge fight.

On Monday, People revealed that the controversial pair haven't officially called off their impending wedding, but the 36-year-old actor has ditched her custom engagement ring.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," an insider told the outlet.

"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."



The source also noted that Megan and MGK had a "pretty serious" argument over the weekend and that she is allegedly "not speaking" to the 32-year-old rapper.

The outlet also reported that the pair were together at Drake's Super Bowl party on Friday night before the Jennifer's Body star sparked split rumors on Sunday.