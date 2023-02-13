Megan Fox is reportedly "not speaking" to Machine Gun Kelly amid split rumors!
Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled regarding the status of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's rocky relationship!
Amid the rumors swirling that Megan and MGK are over, it has also been reported that the Transformers star is currently ringless after the two had a huge fight.
On Monday, People revealed that the controversial pair haven't officially called off their impending wedding, but the 36-year-old actor has ditched her custom engagement ring.
"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," an insider told the outlet.
"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."
The source also noted that Megan and MGK had a "pretty serious" argument over the weekend and that she is allegedly "not speaking" to the 32-year-old rapper.
The outlet also reported that the pair were together at Drake's Super Bowl party on Friday night before the Jennifer's Body star sparked split rumors on Sunday.
Twitter reacts to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship drama!
On Sunday, Megan deactivated her Instagram account after sharing an eye-raising post that seemingly suggested she broke up with the rapper.
The post featured a series of pics of herself and a video of an envelope burning in a fire pit.
Adding fuel to the fire, she shadily captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's Lemonade album, unfollowed the Mainstream Sellout singer, and followed his enemy, rapper Eminem.
There's also talk the MGK allegedly cheated on Megan.
Needless to say, Twitter users have since sounded off on the drama with hilarious reactions.
One fan wrote, "Rihanna at the super bowl, blake lively and ryan reynolds have welcomed their fourth child, megan fox is single. nature is healing today."
Check out more reactions from Twitter users below!
Here's hoping that cupid's arrow sparks a reconciliation between the two!
