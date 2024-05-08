Megan Fox blamed by TikTok users for "bottom teeth talker" debate

Megan Fox 's teeth are causing existential crises all over TikTok . Let us explain.

According to TikTok user @click_here_dear (l.), Megan Fox (r.) is supposedly a "bottom teeth talker." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@click_here_dear & JESSE GRANT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to TikTok user @click_here_dear's tutorial on How to Talk Like Megan Fox, the Jennifer's Body star is supposedly a "bottom teeth talker."



This style of speaking is more or less what its name advertises – if someone talks while showing their bottom teeth and talks through their bottom teeth, then they are saddled with the pseudo-diss of being a "bottom teeth talker."

Other symptoms of "bottom teeth talking" may include leaving your mouth open after speaking and head bobbing while speaking.

After this video went live, TikTokers began to spiral over the scourge of "bottom teeth talking," worried that they might have unknowingly been doing it themselves.

Some users noticed that singing Daya's song Hide Away was a good way to tell if you speak with your bottom teeth!

The origin of this meme may just go back to September 2022, however, with TikTok user @lifecrisisinducedglowup's since-deleted post saying "Megan Fox taught me to speak with my bottom teeth."

Could backlash over this be the real reason Megan Fox effectively deleted her Instagram? (Hint: Probably not.)