Megan Fox deletes all of her Instagram posts in mysterious shock move!

Megan Fox just deleted all of her Instagram posts, leaving her 21.9 million followers wondering what exactly is going on! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox & JEROD HARRIS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

If her recent hair changes are any indication, the Transformers star has been going through some changes lately.

The saying goes that a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life, and Meg's been changing up her hair a lot.

Another reason behind the Insta clean-out might have to do with her rocky on-again off-again relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple first publicly struggled after Megan's miscarriage, and the Jennifer's Body actor told the Call Her Daddy podcast in March that she and MGK had ended their engagement.

Despite this, the pair seemed to be keeping the relationship going with insiders stating that they took the romance "day by day."