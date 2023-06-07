Megan Fox ends Instagram hiatus with risqué pic flaunting her curves!

Los Angeles, California - Curves galore! Megan Fox has returned to social media in true "Fox" style!

Megan Fox proved she's summer ready as she returns to Instagram with a sexy new post. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/meganfox

Following her body dysmorphia confession, the 37-year-old Transformers star broke her Instagram hiatus with a sexy new post.

The back-to-back pics Megan dropped on Sunday featured a sizzling up-close shot of her voluptuous frame.

The pic in question was sans her face but did feature the Jennifer's Body actor laying down on a couch and leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy, black bikini top with matching high-cut bottoms.

Megan paired the sultry fit with gold bracelets and a fresh, pink manicure.

Meanwhile, the second snap showed her serving face while sitting beside the ocean as her fiery mane blew in the wind.