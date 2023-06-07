Megan Fox ends Instagram hiatus with risqué pic flaunting her curves!
Los Angeles, California - Curves galore! Megan Fox has returned to social media in true "Fox" style!
Following her body dysmorphia confession, the 37-year-old Transformers star broke her Instagram hiatus with a sexy new post.
The back-to-back pics Megan dropped on Sunday featured a sizzling up-close shot of her voluptuous frame.
The pic in question was sans her face but did feature the Jennifer's Body actor laying down on a couch and leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy, black bikini top with matching high-cut bottoms.
Megan paired the sultry fit with gold bracelets and a fresh, pink manicure.
Meanwhile, the second snap showed her serving face while sitting beside the ocean as her fiery mane blew in the wind.
Did Megan Fox's Instagram post give an update on Machine Gun Kelly romance?
Megan captioned the sexy post, "ace of cups + the star," referencing a tarot card combination that signifies hope and new beginnings.
Could this mean that things are finally getting better between her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly?
The outlandish couple's romance has been hard to define, with various reports claiming that things are rocky, which led to them pushing back their wedding.
There were also rumors alleging that the pair split and were seeking counseling in hopes of reconciling, so there may still be some hope for the lovebirds after all!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/meganfox