Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox enjoy London date night as rocky romance rumors swirl
London, UK - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are apparently still soulmates despite pushing back their wedding amid reconciliation rumors.
On Tuesday, the self-proclaimed twin flames were seen having a date night in London while attending an event together.
The 37-year-old Transformers star sported her new ginger hair while her outfit consisted of a see-through white asymmetrical tank and studded black pants with a matching handbag and platform heels.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old rock star and rapper opted to show off his tattoos in a sleeveless oversized gray suit.
MGK completed his look with a long chain necklace paired with black-and-white sneakers.
The pair's latest outing follows a previous report from People claiming the two are now "making their relationship better" after they allegedly split back in February.
Where do Megan Fox and MGK stand in their relationship?
Last week, an insider told the outlet that the two are "back together" and have "explored therapy."
"Things are still not back to normal though," the source noted, adding that Megan and MGK, who got engaged in January 2022, "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."
"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," the source concluded.
So it would seem that a Megan and MGK's wedding may still happen, but time will definitely tell.
