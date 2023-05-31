Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox enjoy London date night as rocky romance rumors swirl

London, UK - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are apparently still soulmates despite pushing back their wedding amid reconciliation rumors.

It appears that Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly are still twin flames. © Collage: ROY ROCHLIN & ALBERTO TAMARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the self-proclaimed twin flames were seen having a date night in London while attending an event together.

The 37-year-old Transformers star sported her new ginger hair while her outfit consisted of a see-through white asymmetrical tank and studded black pants with a matching handbag and platform heels.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old rock star and rapper opted to show off his tattoos in a sleeveless oversized gray suit.

MGK completed his look with a long chain necklace paired with black-and-white sneakers.

The pair's latest outing follows a previous report from People claiming the two are now "making their relationship better" after they allegedly split back in February.