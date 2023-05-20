Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "slowly" reconciling, but will they wed?
New York, New York - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship isn't entirely mended, as it's been reported that the two still have a ways to go before making it down the aisle.
Though MGK supported his fiancée at Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday, it doesn't mean the two will be getting married just yet!
According to People, the 33-year-old rapper and the 36-year-old Transformers star are "slowly" reconciling, but MGK is still on the outs.
"They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still," an insider spilled to the site.
The anonymous source continued on to reveal the Bloody Valentine artist is "doing whatever he can" to get Megan back, and she's "making him work for it."
Will MGK and Megan Fox wed anytime soon?
Though the pair were seen having a brief vacay in Hawaii, they still continued to spark split rumors, especially since Megan was reportedly absent from MGK's birthday celebration.
"It's still an unhealthy dynamic, though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said.
Their wedding plans remain "halted," as MGK "has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up."
"He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress," the source added.
Still, the two seemed to be on good terms from the footage obtained by TMZ.
The clips showed MGK and Megan sparking some sweet PDA, at least hinting that things are going well with the two for now.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL LOCCISANO & ANGELA WEISS / AFP