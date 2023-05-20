Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "slowly" reconciling, but will they wed?

New York, New York - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 's relationship isn't entirely mended, as it's been reported that the two still have a ways to go before making it down the aisle.

Machine Gun Kelly (l) and Megan Fox's wedding plans may be halted, though the two were spotted together at Thursday's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch. © Collage: MICHAEL LOCCISANO & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Though MGK supported his fiancée at Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday, it doesn't mean the two will be getting married just yet!

According to People, the 33-year-old rapper and the 36-year-old Transformers star are "slowly" reconciling, but MGK is still on the outs.

"They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still," an insider spilled to the site.

The anonymous source continued on to reveal the Bloody Valentine artist is "doing whatever he can" to get Megan back, and she's "making him work for it."