Machine Gun Kelly shares bizarre explanation for Megan Fox split

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly blamed the "evil eye" for his last split from Megan Fox amid rumors that they may be reconciling!

Machine Gun Kelly (pictured) attributed his split from Megan Fox to the negative energy the pair received during their romance. © Screenshot/YouTube/Dumb Blonde Podcast

The rapper-rocker recalled how he first fell in love with the Jennifer's Body star on the Dumb Blonde Podcast on Sunday, sharing, "That woman struck a bullseye."

"And when I felt that sense light up, everything else went away, and I learned what it was to accept living," he continued.



MGK, who shares a six-month-old daughter named Saga Blade with Megan, called the Transformers star his "twin flame" – someone who held up a mirror that reflected "all the things that you have run away from your whole life."

He noted, "It's not like this grand waltz of love and gentility. It's really, really, really dark at first, and it's toxic."

MGK said that the "evil eye" of the public ultimately took a toll on their romance, and after their split in late 2024, the pair has decided to keep things more private in order to protect it.

"I think the reason that she and I have stepped away from publicizing anything in our relationship, down to photos of us having fun together, or things like that, is because we're both really intuitive people, and so we feel the millions of hate that comes at you," he dished.