Megan Fox gets real about post-baby struggles after welcoming daughter Saga
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox opened up about her postpartum struggles while attending a Jennifer's Body screening.
During a panel discussion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 39-year-old actor shared the challenges of new motherhood.
"First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she admitted, per a TikTok shared by the museum.
"I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track," she added with a laugh.
Megan welcomed her first child with musician Machine Gun Kelly, a baby girl named Saga Blade, earlier this year.
She spoke openly about how adjusting to life with a newborn has been both exhausting and transformative, noting that the experience has reshaped her perspective on career, family, and personal growth.
Sources tell People that the pair, who split shortly after Megan's pregnancy announcement, have been spending a lot of time together again, even though they still live in separate homes.
Could little Saga be the link strengthening their relationship?
