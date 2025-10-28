Megan Fox gets real about post-baby struggles after welcoming daughter Saga

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox opened up about her postpartum struggles while attending a Jennifer's Body screening.

Megan Fox got real about life recently at her first public outing since welcoming her newborn with MGK. © ALBERTO TAMARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a panel discussion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 39-year-old actor shared the challenges of new motherhood.

"First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she admitted, per a TikTok shared by the museum.

"I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track," she added with a laugh.

Megan welcomed her first child with musician Machine Gun Kelly, a baby girl named Saga Blade, earlier this year.

She spoke openly about how adjusting to life with a newborn has been both exhausting and transformative, noting that the experience has reshaped her perspective on career, family, and personal growth.