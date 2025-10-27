Megan Fox rocks bloody corset for first post-baby outing celebrating Jennifer's Body

Los Angeles, California - Megan's body! Megan Fox made a bloody return to the spotlight after welcoming her daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Barker.

Megan Fox attended a special screening of Jennifer's Body and dished on her discomfort over her rise to fame. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 39-year-old did her thing over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' screening of her iconic 2009 film Jennifer's Body.

Megan donned a busty, strapless nude corset dress adorned in red details that gave the illusion of blood with a sheer tulle skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

She added a red choker and nude, open-toed pumps while her signature chestnut tresses were styled in loose waves.

The sighting comes six months after Megan gave birth to her first daughter, whom she shares with her on-again-off-again partner, Machine Gun Kelly.