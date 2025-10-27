Megan Fox rocks bloody corset for first post-baby outing celebrating Jennifer's Body

Megan Fox attended a screening of the cult classic Jennifer's Body at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a bloody 'fit – and hinted towards a sequel!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan's body! Megan Fox made a bloody return to the spotlight after welcoming her daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Barker.

Megan Fox attended a special screening of Jennifer's Body and dished on her discomfort over her rise to fame.
Megan Fox attended a special screening of Jennifer's Body and dished on her discomfort over her rise to fame.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 39-year-old did her thing over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' screening of her iconic 2009 film Jennifer's Body.

Megan donned a busty, strapless nude corset dress adorned in red details that gave the illusion of blood with a sheer tulle skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

She added a red choker and nude, open-toed pumps while her signature chestnut tresses were styled in loose waves.

The sighting comes six months after Megan gave birth to her first daughter, whom she shares with her on-again-off-again partner, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox recalls feeling "rage" amid Jennifer Body's fame

The pair split a month after the Transformers star announced her pregnancy, though it's been rumored that the exes may be on the road to reconciliation.

During a Q&A at Saturday's screening, Megan recalled feeling "lost" and full of "rage" at the time the cult classic horror film debuted becuase of how she was being treated in the industry, per People.

She shared that "resonated" with the script for the film, adding, "There's something about that, whether it's just perceived or not, I felt like I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame."

Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

