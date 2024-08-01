Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox transformed into a rogue robot in the trailer for the upcoming thriller Subservience.

Megan Fox plays Alice, a robot gone bad in the upcoming thriller Subservience. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@xyzfilms & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Wednesday, the preview for the sci-fi thriller dropped, showing the 38-year-old star as Alice, an artificially intelligent robot programmed to help take care of a family – until she falls in love with the husband.

The brief clip begins with a man named Nick, played by Michele Morrone, and his daughter purchasing an android as Nick's wife battles an illness.

But it's clear Alice has other intentions, as she's then seducing the father while also threatening the mom's life.

The film's company, XYZ Films, detailed in the caption, "Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick."

It adds, "Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she'll kill to get it."

Megan's latest acting venture comes after she shocked the world with an appearance in Machine Gun Kelly's video for the collaborative track Lonely Road.