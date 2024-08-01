Megan Fox transforms into sexy killer cyborg in new thriller
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox transformed into a rogue robot in the trailer for the upcoming thriller Subservience.
On Wednesday, the preview for the sci-fi thriller dropped, showing the 38-year-old star as Alice, an artificially intelligent robot programmed to help take care of a family – until she falls in love with the husband.
The brief clip begins with a man named Nick, played by Michele Morrone, and his daughter purchasing an android as Nick's wife battles an illness.
But it's clear Alice has other intentions, as she's then seducing the father while also threatening the mom's life.
The film's company, XYZ Films, detailed in the caption, "Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick."
It adds, "Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she'll kill to get it."
Megan's latest acting venture comes after she shocked the world with an appearance in Machine Gun Kelly's video for the collaborative track Lonely Road.
The Jennifer's Body star sported a large baby bump and gave birth to a baby girl in the video, but it has since been confirmed that she isn't expecting in real life.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@xyzfilms & ANGELA WEISS / AFP