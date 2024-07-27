Megan Fox stirs pregnancy rumors with baby bump in Machine Gun Kelly's music video

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox shocked fans by bearing a baby bump in the newest music video from her on-and-off beau Machine Gun Kelly – but is she actually expecting?

MGK has made his way into the country with Lonely Road, a new collab with rapper and singer Jelly Roll.

The accompanying video, which dropped Friday, has stirred up chatter that Megan may be pregnant, as she was seen rocking a baby bump in her cameo appearance.

But it seems that the Lonely Road video was just a bit of acting, as sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the Jennifer's Body star isn't expecting after all.

"Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK's music video," an insider said.

Despite its fictitious nature, the music video isn't actually that disconnected from the real lives of MGK and Jelly Roll – both of whom recruited their significant others to co-star in the project.

Lonely Road sees Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, grapple with infertility, and the two have revealed that they are currently in the process of IVF in the hopes of conceiving a child.

Though both have children from past relationships, Megan and MGK do not share any kids together, but the 38-year-old actor opened up about suffering a miscarriage in the poetry book she released last year.