Megan Thee Stallion reveals why she's taking a break from music

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has given an update on her music career after the Tory Lanez shooting trial .

Megan Thee Stallion has dished on her career in music and what she's currently focusing on. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thestallion

It's going to be a hot girl summer for the 28-year-old Houston native, as she has revealed that she's taking a break from music.

During an interview with InStyle on Tuesday, Meg shared that she's shifted her focus and is now prioritizing her healing.

"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place. Right now, I'm focused on healing," she told the outlet.

The WAP rapper's admission comes on the heels of the intense scrutiny she faced amid the explosive court case against Lanez.

Though the R&B singer was found guilty of shooting Megan with a semiautomatic firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, she still suffered an intense backlash from fans and the media.

She continued, "The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance."