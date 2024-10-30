Megan Thee Stallion sues YouTuber over lies about Tory Lanez shooting

Los Angeles, California - Megan The Stallion hit YouTuber Milagro Gramz with a new lawsuit for sharing lies about the Tory Lanez shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion (pictured) is clapping back at YouTuber Mliagro Gramz, who has harassed the rapper and spread false information regarding her 2020 shooting incident. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, lawyers for the 29-year-old rapper accused the media personality of slander and carrying out a public campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about Megan.

The suit further states that Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, shared a pornographic "deepfake" depicting the rapper – which the Hiss rapper's attorneys say violates a Florida statute banning "altered sexual depictions" of real people.

Her lawyers wrote in the suit, "Enough is enough. [Megan], a victim of violent crime and champion of women's rights to her millions of fans worldwide, will no longer stand for the defendant's campaign of harassment."

Meanwhile, Megan shared in a statement to Billboard, "I've endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists."