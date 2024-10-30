Megan Thee Stallion sues YouTuber over lies about Tory Lanez shooting
Los Angeles, California - Megan The Stallion hit YouTuber Milagro Gramz with a new lawsuit for sharing lies about the Tory Lanez shooting.
On Wednesday, lawyers for the 29-year-old rapper accused the media personality of slander and carrying out a public campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about Megan.
The suit further states that Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, shared a pornographic "deepfake" depicting the rapper – which the Hiss rapper's attorneys say violates a Florida statute banning "altered sexual depictions" of real people.
Her lawyers wrote in the suit, "Enough is enough. [Megan], a victim of violent crime and champion of women's rights to her millions of fans worldwide, will no longer stand for the defendant's campaign of harassment."
Meanwhile, Megan shared in a statement to Billboard, "I've endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists."
Megan The Stallion slams missing gun claims from Tory Lanez's lawyers
The Bigger In Texas entertainer added, "It's unacceptable behavior, and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."
Meg's lawsuit comes after her lawyers disputed Lanez's attorneys' appeal that the gun he allegedly used to shoot her in 2020 is now missing.
Megan's team confirmed earlier this week that the firearm and its magazine are still in Los Angeles Police Department's custody, dispelling the incarcerated rapper's filing that argues "failure to produce and preserve evidence" justifies vacating his 10-year prison sentence.
