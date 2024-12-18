Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez is terrorizing her from behind bars in new court petition

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion is seeking a restraining order against Tory Lanez, whom she is accusing of waging a campaign of harassment against her from behind bars.

Megan Thee Stallion is seeking a restraining order against Tory Lanez, who is serving a sentence for shooting her in the foot in 2020. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Meghan Thee Stallion & Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020, is accused of repeatedly harassing Megan through surrogates.

The petition filed by the Mamushi artist in Los Angeles – which has been posted in-part online – says that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is trying to "retraumatize and revictimize" her.

According to the court filing, logs of calls made by Lanez show that there has been a coordinated campaign of attacks on Megan's credibility, and a repeated attempt to harass the superstar.

Blogger Milagro Elizabeth Cooper is singled out as allegedly acting on Lanez's behalf, spreading doubt over whether the rapper was guilty of the crime he was convicted for.

In 2022, Megan Thee Stallion finally addressed infamous shooting, telling CBS Morning's Gayle King that it had happened when she got out of a car on a night out.

"So, I get out of the car, and it's like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming, 'Dance, b****.' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times," she told CBS at the time.