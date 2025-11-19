Will Megan Thee Stallion testify against blogger Milagro Gramz in defamation case?
Miami, Florida - Megan Thee Stallion is expected to testify against blogger Milagro Gramz in their upcoming defamation trial!
According to ABC News, the Sweetest Pie hitmaker will take the stand against Milagro, whom she claims created a targeted and coordinated social media campaign to defame her.
Megan was seen arriving at the Miami courthouse on Wednesday before the social media personality – born Milagro Cooper – took the stand as the first witness.
In her lawsuit against Milagro, the Texas-based emcee – whose real name is Megan Pete – called Milagro a "mouthpiece" for Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to ten years in jail after being found guilty of shooting Megan in 2020.
The complaint further read, "As part of their vendetta, [Milagro] spreads vicious and hateful rumors about Ms. Pete to Defendant's over 100,000 social media followers, causing Ms. Pete extreme emotional distress."
The Mamushi rapper filed her suit against Milagro last October, which the YouTuber attempted to get dismissed by a judge.
Megan has also reportedly listed DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, and Kylie Jenner as potential witnesses – though it hasn't been clarified whether or not they will testify.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire