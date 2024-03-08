Megan Thee Stallion dives into daring "dang snake drink" on TikTok: "Is this gonna kill me?"

Japan - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion may be in her snake-era, but she's not so into Japan's Habushu, or what she called "this dang snake drink," as her latest hysterical TikTok showed.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion gave Japan's snake whiskey a try and shared the tasting with TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/megantheestallion

The Hiss artist is currently traveling in Japan, and on Thursday she asked TikTokers in the caption of her latest video if she should "show yall all of the food / drinks ive been trying."

And added, "I just haddd to taste this dang snake drink."

The "dang snake drink" is Habushu, also known as Japan's snake whiskey or Habu sake, a traditional strong rice liquor from Okinawan, Japan, per Atlasobscura. The alcohol usually has a snake inside the bottle and is said to contain some venom.

Meg kicked off her new TikTok by holding the bottle, which boasted an actual coiled-up reptile at the bottom, and asked the camera, "What the f**k?"

"Is this gonna kill me," Megan wondered, before exclaiming, "He lookin' at me," turning the bottle around. It's a fair question to ask, as it's debated just how venomous the snake inside it is.

The fierce rapper didn't back down. In the clip, she sips the snake spirit, makes a face, and declares it "strong."

Megan Thee Stallion clearly doesn't like the booze, but says, "I never knew a snake had a taste. That tastes like a snake."