Megan Thee Stallion dives into liquor world with buzzy new brand

Los Angeles, California - Raise a glass! Rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat for her 30th birthday by introducing Chicas Divertidas, her very own tequila line.

The HISS artist unveield the new line on Saturday and took to X and Instagram to share pics with fans.

"I know the Hotties are ready, it's time to give them a drink made by me!" she wrote in the caption.

Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave sourced in Jalisco's volcanic highlands, Chicas Divertidas is distilled at the Casa Centinela distillery, per People.

"I'm excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!" Megan added.

The collection features two premium tequila offerings:

Blanco: A bright, crisp tequila with notes of citrus, rosemary, and green tea.

Reposado: A smooth, rich option with flavors of caramelized agave, American oak, and cooking spices.

This is just the latest in the Grammy winner's foodie adventures, following her 2021 Popeye's "Hottie" Sauce and Goldbelly's H-Town Hottie Pie.