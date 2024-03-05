Megan Thee Stallion drops viral "hot girl summer" workout routine

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to TikTok to promote her latest workout routine with Nike which she promised will give you a booty like hers!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new workout TikTok that gave fans some tips on how to look like her. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/megantheestallion & Screenshot/Instagram/megantheestallion

The Hiss artist teased her latest workout with a wonderful one-of-a-kind voiceover in the video posted Monday.

"Hot girl summer is around the corner," Megan Thee Stallion wrote on TikTok. "My new @Nike training club workout is here."

In the clip, the "Hot Girl Coach" explained that Nike trainer Tara Nicolas, whom Megan has been doing workout videos with since 2021, "worked me out real bad."



"Boom, Boom, Bam! Hotties! Ya'll been asking me what kind of workouts I do. How do I get this hottie lower body popping like how I do," she said. Meg touted the workout, saying this is "how you're gonna get your butt like mine."

Megan's voiceovers are always a treat for fans, and this one is no exception!