Megan Thee Stallion drops viral "hot girl summer" workout routine

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to TikTok to promote her latest workout routine with Nike which she promised will give you a booty like hers!

By Jamie Grasse

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to TikTok to promote her latest workout routine with Nike which she promised will give you a booty like hers!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new workout TikTok that gave fans some tips on how to look like her.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new workout TikTok that gave fans some tips on how to look like her.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/megantheestallion & Screenshot/Instagram/megantheestallion

The Hiss artist teased her latest workout with a wonderful one-of-a-kind voiceover in the video posted Monday.

"Hot girl summer is around the corner," Megan Thee Stallion wrote on TikTok. "My new @Nike training club workout is here."

In the clip, the "Hot Girl Coach" explained that Nike trainer Tara Nicolas, whom Megan has been doing workout videos with since 2021, "worked me out real bad."

Kanye West put on blast by Bryce Hall for sliding into girlfriend's DMs: "C'mon Ye"
Kanye West Kanye West put on blast by Bryce Hall for sliding into girlfriend's DMs: "C'mon Ye"

"Boom, Boom, Bam! Hotties! Ya'll been asking me what kind of workouts I do. How do I get this hottie lower body popping like how I do," she said. Meg touted the workout, saying this is "how you're gonna get your butt like mine."

Megan's voiceovers are always a treat for fans, and this one is no exception!

Megan Thee Stallion flaunts her fitness with Nike

Megan Thee Stallion is currently preparing for her Hot Girl Summer Tour coming later this year.
Megan Thee Stallion is currently preparing for her Hot Girl Summer Tour coming later this year.  © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In this TikTok, the Grammy winner admitted she'd never even heard of some of the moves, but they certainly brought the burn and had her saying, "Weeeeee."

This latest sweat session is called Hottie Lower Body and it focuses on the booty.

The cute teaser clip boasts over 500,000 views and has TikTokers ready to work out, or at least convinced enough to the Nike app a try.

Kourtney Kardashian ditches her pants in chic fit cheat code
Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian ditches her pants in chic fit cheat code

"Ok fine I'll get the damn training app," one wrote.

Others gushed over Meg's exercises, with one fan saying, "I work out to all your vids i love it but they be killing me."

Per the NTC app, the free 20-minute workout is at an intermediate level and requires a dumbbell.

Meg's beach-ready workout routine comes ahead of her Hot Girl Summer Tour kicking off later this year.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/megantheestallion & Screenshot/Instagram/megantheestallion

More on: