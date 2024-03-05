Megan Thee Stallion drops viral "hot girl summer" workout routine
Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to TikTok to promote her latest workout routine with Nike which she promised will give you a booty like hers!
The Hiss artist teased her latest workout with a wonderful one-of-a-kind voiceover in the video posted Monday.
"Hot girl summer is around the corner," Megan Thee Stallion wrote on TikTok. "My new @Nike training club workout is here."
In the clip, the "Hot Girl Coach" explained that Nike trainer Tara Nicolas, whom Megan has been doing workout videos with since 2021, "worked me out real bad."
"Boom, Boom, Bam! Hotties! Ya'll been asking me what kind of workouts I do. How do I get this hottie lower body popping like how I do," she said. Meg touted the workout, saying this is "how you're gonna get your butt like mine."
Megan's voiceovers are always a treat for fans, and this one is no exception!
Megan Thee Stallion flaunts her fitness with Nike
In this TikTok, the Grammy winner admitted she'd never even heard of some of the moves, but they certainly brought the burn and had her saying, "Weeeeee."
This latest sweat session is called Hottie Lower Body and it focuses on the booty.
The cute teaser clip boasts over 500,000 views and has TikTokers ready to work out, or at least convinced enough to the Nike app a try.
"Ok fine I'll get the damn training app," one wrote.
Others gushed over Meg's exercises, with one fan saying, "I work out to all your vids i love it but they be killing me."
Per the NTC app, the free 20-minute workout is at an intermediate level and requires a dumbbell.
Meg's beach-ready workout routine comes ahead of her Hot Girl Summer Tour kicking off later this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/megantheestallion & Screenshot/Instagram/megantheestallion