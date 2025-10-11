Megan Thee Stallion named 2025 Mental Health Champion of the Year by The Trevor Project

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has been named as this year's Mental Health Champion of the Year by The Trevor Project.

Megan Thee Stallion was honored for her mental health advocacy by The Trevor Project. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, the Houston-native was announced as the 2025 honoree from the LGBTQ+ suicide prevention non-profit, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Megan said in a statement that she's "honored" and shared that her goal has always been to use her platform to "help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations."



"Mental health impacts all of us, so it's important to lead with love and empathy," she continued.

"I'm grateful for organizations like The Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways."

Megan is the fifth major figure to be named an honoree as Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, and Janelle Monáe were the previous winners.