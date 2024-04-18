Megan Thee Stallion promises to keep doing her part after Planned Parenthood honor

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion promised to "break down barriers and empower women" while accepting Planned Parenthood's 2024 Catalyst of Change Award.

Megan Thee Stallion promised to keep working to "empower women" after she was presented with Planned Parenthood's 2024 Catalyst of Change Award. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Statllion & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York honored the HISS rapper Tuesday night at the organization's annual Spring Into Action Gala in Lower Manhattan.



Meg brought sleek Hollywood glamour to the Gala, rocking a long black dress with a plunging square neckline and sultry red lips. She shared snaps from the event on Instagram to the delight of fans.

The Houston rapper received Planned Parenthood's 2024 Catalyst of Change Award for women's health and rights advocacy.

"We need to create communities where women can receive sexual and reproductive health care with the love, respect, and compassion that they deserve," Meg said in her acceptance speech, which her management team Roc Nation shared on Instagram.

She continued, "I promise to continue to do my part and use my platform to break down barriers and empower women all around the world."