Megan Thee Stallion rocks cover of Women's Health in sizzling photoshoot!

Megan Thee Stallion shared the motivation behind her "rebirth" in a glamorous new cover interview for Women's Health. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

From new music to glitzy publicity projects, it's clear that the Houston rapper is at the top of her game.

Over 1.5 million fans loved the steamy nude cover pics shared by the 25-year-old on Instagram, and dubbed them 'beautiful" and "real hot girl s**t."

But Meg says her "rebirth" wasn't easy and is ongoing.

"Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle," Meg admitted in her interview with Women's Health. "I have to get mentally prepared. I'm like, 'I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad b****. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.'"

To be the superstar she is, Meg says she's had to become her own hot girl coach and hype girl, relying on therapy, working out, and improved self-talk through journaling.

