Megan Thee Stallion rocks cover of Women's Health in sizzling photoshoot!
Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion dished on her rebirth and how she motivates herself in a cover interview for Women's Health that featured a sizzling photoshoot!
From new music to glitzy publicity projects, it's clear that the Houston rapper is at the top of her game.
Over 1.5 million fans loved the steamy nude cover pics shared by the 25-year-old on Instagram, and dubbed them 'beautiful" and "real hot girl s**t."
But Meg says her "rebirth" wasn't easy and is ongoing.
"Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle," Meg admitted in her interview with Women's Health. "I have to get mentally prepared. I'm like, 'I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad b****. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.'"
To be the superstar she is, Meg says she's had to become her own hot girl coach and hype girl, relying on therapy, working out, and improved self-talk through journaling.
Megan Thee Stallion's third album is coming
These days, Meg describes her drive as unstoppable, but she told Women's Health that she felt stuck in 2020 after being shot by Tory Lanez and went through "dark times."
Now, the artist feels good and is working hard – not least of all in the gym, where she uses music to get her pumped.
"The songs that help me get motivated in my workout is definitely a lot of Megan Thee Stallion songs," she said. "I really highly suggest if Freak Nasty is not on your gym playlist, you go add it right now,"
Surprisingly, another of her workout songs is Paramore's Ain't It Fun!
Meanwhile, Meg's third album is on its way, and she shared some of the motivation behind it: "I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally."
Her first two new tracks Cobra and Hiss have already made waves and sparked a hip hop controversy with Nicki Minaj, while a collab with GloRilla – Wanna Be – is the basis of the latest social media dancing trend.
The project's motif is a snake because Meg says slithery critters are about renewal: "They’re feared, misunderstood, respected, healing."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion