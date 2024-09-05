Megan Thee Stallion recreates iconic Pepsi commercial with Travis Kelce!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has recreated an iconic Pepsi ad with a few famous athletes – including Taylor Swift 's boo, Travis Kelce!

Megan Thee Stallion brought Rome to the NFL with a new Pepsi ad in honor of the 2024-25 football season. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 29-year-old Hiss rapper's new ad, titled Make Your Gameday Epic, hit the airwaves ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season.

The three-minute clip, which was a remake of Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Pink's 2001 ad, kicked off with actors Lamorne Morris and Jake Lacy sitting at a bar, talking about their fantasy teams for the current NFL season.

The pair are then transported to the Coliseum, where Kelce – plus fellow NFL stars Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, and Justin Jefferson – gather in the center.

Megan appeared next decked out in Gladiator attire before unleashing tigers on the ballers while her new track, We Will Rock You (Megan Thee Stallion Version), played in the background.

The video ended with the Mamushi hitmaker joining the athletes and grabbing a Pepsi before declaring, "Let game day begin!"