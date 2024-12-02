Megan Thee Stallion teases second collab with K-Pop group TWICE!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion will wrap up 2024 with a new feature on TWICE's song !

Megan Thee Stallion (pictured) is teaming up with K-Pop girl group, TWICE, for their new single, Strategy. © Screenshot/Instagram/theestallion

Calling all the hotties!

The Hiss hitmaker was spotted in a new teaser from the K-Pop group for their upcoming track Strategy, which is slated to drop on Friday, December 6.

In the preview, the girl group is seen throwing down some electric choreography before Meg appears with a bedazzled megaphone.

She then raps, "Talk with my body, that's my strategy / Other girls tryin', but I'm really hard to beat / He'll be mine off my strategy, my strategy, strategy."

The song will be the second collaboration between the Otaku Hot Girl rapper and TWICE as the group hopped on the remix of her viral hit Mamushi after they replaced the original artist Yuki Chiba.

The news comes as a break from Megan's newest legal drama with YouTuber Milagro Gramz who the Savage rapper hit with a lawsuit in October.