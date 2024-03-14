Megan Thee Stallion thrills fans with tour location list and steamy pic!
Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced where she'll be bringing the heat with her Hot Girl Summer Tour.
"HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR," the Hiss artist shared in all caps on social media Wednesday.
Meg posted a sultry bun-bearing pic of herself in a metallic bikini along with a list of the Hot Girl Summer Tour cities.
"Calling all Hotties," she wrote in bold yellow text.
Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour will kick off in mid-May 2024, and the official dates will drop March 20, per the artist's post.
So, which cities are on Meg's 2024 travel list?
Which cities are on Megan Thee Stallion's tour list?
"Thee hottest event of the summer" is headed to 19 US cities:
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Chicago, Illinois
- Detroit, Michigan
- New York, New York
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Hollywood, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Dallas, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Los Angeles, California
- Las Vegas, Nevada
The artist is also set to perform in eight European cities:
- Glasgow, UK
- Manchester, UK
- Paris, France
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Cologne, Germany
- Dublin, Ireland
- Birmingham, UK
- London, UK
Meg told fans to get their outfits ready as she gushed, "im so exciteddddd."
Meg's Hotties are ready!
Megan Thee Stallion's fans can't wait to see their favorite artist live. Many of her Hotties celebrated in the Instagram comments with cries of "Let's gooo" and flame and heart emojis.
But not everyone was stoked. Fans in cities not on Meg's list felt left out: "No Canada. guess no cold girl summer," one commenter wrote.
Spring is just starting, but Megan Thee Stallion's Hotties are clearly ready for Hot Girl Summer to begin.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/Megantheestallion