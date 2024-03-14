Megan Thee Stallion thrills fans with tour location list and steamy pic!

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced where she'll be bringing the heat with her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Megan Thee Stallion has released the locations for her upcoming Hot Girl Summer Tour along with a sultry new bikini pic. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Megantheestallion

"HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR," the Hiss artist shared in all caps on social media Wednesday.

Meg posted a sultry bun-bearing pic of herself in a metallic bikini along with a list of the Hot Girl Summer Tour cities.

"Calling all Hotties," she wrote in bold yellow text.

Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour will kick off in mid-May 2024, and the official dates will drop March 20, per the artist's post.

So, which cities are on Meg's 2024 travel list?