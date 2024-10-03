Nicki Minaj fires up Megan Thee Stallion feud with shady team-up

Los Angeles, California - Megan The Stallion 's beef with Nicki Minaj just got messier thanks to the hottie's ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole!

Nicki Minaj and Kelsey Nicole (r.) got backlash for their recent collab – which fans saw as a diss towards Megan Thee Stallion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tskelseynicole_& @nickiminaj & @theestallion

The 29-year-old Mamushi rapper's drama with her former friend and the fellow rapper has heated up with Nicki and Kelsey's new team-up.

Nicki recruited Meg's former assistant for her latest LØCI campaign, which Kelsey shared via X earlier this week.

The since-deleted post featured the social media influencer encouraging her followers to purchase eco-friendly footwear by modeling the Press Play style while on a bicycle in a pink-and-white tracksuit.

Yet the ad gained immediate backlash from social media users, with many accusing Nicki of choosing Kelsey as a dig towards the Wanna Be artist.

Meg fell out with her former bestie after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Kelsey, who was present during the shooting, publicly condemned Meg and walked back her previous statements during the trial.