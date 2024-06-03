Megan Thee Stallion surprises fans with new album announcement!

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced a new album coming out at the end of June!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wowed fans with a new album announcement! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ Megan Thee Stallion

The Houston rapper is rocking fans with her ongoing Hot Girl Summer tour, but she took time out Sunday night to make an exciting announcement on Instagram.

"SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album 'MEGAN' will be coming out JUNE 28," she teased.

Megan also shared the cover art for the album, which features the artist in her birthday suit slipping out of a butterfly cocoon.

This image of the monarch butterfly chrysalis is a visual departure from the snake-inspired imagery Meg has leaned into with her first three new tracks: Cobra, Hiss, and Boa. She's said she likes how snakes shed their skins as they grow.

Meg has also said the theme of her new record is rebirth. Butterflies go through their own radical transformation, from creepy crawly caterpillars to beautiful winged insects.

Perhaps the rest of Megan's new album will show a softer side of the reborn rapper?