Meghan Trainor dishes on husband shaving her legs and more during pregnancy!
Los Angeles, California - Singer Meghan Trainor dished on how her husband Daryl Sabara came to her rescue during her first pregnancy.
The 29-year-old expecting mama got honest about pregnancy and how her hubby held her down when her first baby bump got massive.
On Wednesday, Meghan revealed to People that the Spy Kids alum not only "shaved" her legs during her first pregnancy, but he pretty much shaved "everything."
"For the C-section, I don't know why, but I was like, 'I want a clear path. I want nothing in the way, so make sure it's gorgeous down there,' so they could see everything. And he did that for me," she dished to the outlet.
She added, "I told him yesterday, 'I'm at that point where I can't see, I can't reach, I can't bend.' He'll do anything for me. And I'm finally at a place where when I have to get up to pee, I say, 'Push,' and Daryl rolls me off the bed."
The Dear Future Mama author wed Sabara in 2018 and the pair welcomed their first child in 2021.
Meghan Trainor and Darryl Sabara prepare to welcome baby no. 2!
The Mother singer also gushed over how much Sabara helped her while she recovered from her C-section, including changing diapers and accompanying the artist to the bathroom:
"I was like, 'Daryl, I got to pee, come with me.' And some husbands, some couples we talk to, they're like, 'He did what?' And I'm like, 'Well, how else would I get them up?' I don't get it. I'm like, 'How do people survive without a Daryl?'"
The soon-to-be mother of two further shared, "I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky.' I'm the best version of me. Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass, so I need four, at least!"
