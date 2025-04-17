Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death revealed

New York, New York - Two months after the tragic passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, medical examiners have revealed the star 's cause of death.

Shortly after the 39-year-old Gossip Girl actor was found dead in her apartment in February, law enforcement officials made it clear that the cause of death would remain "undetermined."

Although Trachtenberg's family had refused an autopsy, medical examiners have now been able to provide a clear result.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, New York officials said "the amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results," noting that "toxicology testing can be done without autopsy."

The coroner's office determined that Trachtenberg's death was due to complications of diabetes mellitus, ruling that her death was natural.

Rumors about the Buffy star's health troubles began circulating shortly after her death, with inside sources revealing to People that she was "really really down emotionally" in the year before her passing.

"She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the source said. "She was pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues."