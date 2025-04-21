Billy Ray Cyrus hard-launches romance with this Hollywood star – his new love interest revealed!
Basingstoke, UK - British actor Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus – the allegedly estranged father of superstar singer Miley Cyrus – have set the celebrity rumor mill buzzing about their relationship status with a new Instagram post.
On Easter Sunday, the 59-year-old brunette shared a photo with Billy Ray Cyrus (63) showing them casually leaning against a dilapidated wooden fence.
The post to her approximately 3.1 million followers was simply accompanied by the words, "Happy Easter" and a heart emoji.
The cuddly cozy pose of these two – and that heart emoji! – had fans freaking out.
The picture shows the country singer wearing a rolled-up flannel shirt, bunny ears, and sunglasses.
Cyrus can be seen giving the plaid- and denim-clad Hurley a kiss on the cheek in front of a bright green meadow behind them.
The relationship has not been officially announced, however.
Rumors have been circulating for months that the British woman and the US country singer have been a couple.
According to several media outlets, they had already met in 2022 when the two were filming the romance movie Christmas in Paradise.
