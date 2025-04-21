Billy Ray Cyrus hard-launches romance with this Hollywood star – his new love interest revealed!

Basingstoke, UK - British actor Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus – the allegedly estranged father of superstar singer Miley Cyrus – have set the celebrity rumor mill buzzing about their relationship status with a new Instagram post.

British actor Elizabeth Hurley (l.) and Billy Ray Cyrus (c.) – the allegedly estranged father of superstar singer Miley Cyrus (r.) – have set the celeb rumor mill buzzing about their relationship status. © Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP + Screenshot/Instagram/@elizabethhurley1 & @billyraycyrus

On Easter Sunday, the 59-year-old brunette shared a photo with Billy Ray Cyrus (63) showing them casually leaning against a dilapidated wooden fence.

The post to her approximately 3.1 million followers was simply accompanied by the words, "Happy Easter" and a heart emoji.

The cuddly cozy pose of these two – and that heart emoji! – had fans freaking out.

The picture shows the country singer wearing a rolled-up flannel shirt, bunny ears, and sunglasses.

Cyrus can be seen giving the plaid- and denim-clad Hurley a kiss on the cheek in front of a bright green meadow behind them.

The relationship has not been officially announced, however.